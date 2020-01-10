Play

Rockies' David Dahl: Avoids arbitration with Rockies

Dahl agreed to a one-year, $2.475 million deal with the Rockies, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

This is his first of four years as an arbitration-eligible player. Dahl, who will turn 26 on April 1, has hit .297/.346/.521 as a big leaguer, but injuries have limited him to just 240 games since debuting in 2016.

