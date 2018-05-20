Rockies' David Dahl: Bats second, collects single

Dahl went 1-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Giants.

The promising young outfielder hit second in the order Saturday and responded by collecting a base hit. Dahl has had frustrating usage patterns to this point, but it's worth noting that he's seen three starts in the Rockies' last four games and is hitting .273 over 66 at-bats.

