Rockies' David Dahl: Benched versus lefty

Dahl is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.

The Rockies will withhold two of their lefty-hitting regulars in Dahl and Daniel Murphy from the starting nine with southpaw Derek Holland on the bump for the series finale. Dahl's absence for the third game in a row will open up spots in the outfield for both Raimel Tapia and Ian Desmond, who have been jockeying for playing time lately.