Rockies' David Dahl: Blasts home run

Dahl went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against the Reds.

Dahl got the Rockies on the board with a home run in the first inning off Matt Harvey, his third of the season and first since May 13. He has taken advantage of Coors Field in the early portions of the season, slugging .595 at home as opposed to just .283 on the road. Given that he frequently sits against left-handed pitching -- and struggles when he does get to face southpaws -- he retains the most value in daily lineup leagues.

