Rockies' David Dahl: Carries offense in loss

Dahl went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

A healthy Dahl appears to be finally living up to his potential, slashing .353/.395/.647 through nine games with two homers and six RBI. The 25-year-old played only 115 games over the last two seasons between the minors and majors due to various injuries, however, so he has a lot to prove in terms of durability before he should be considered a reliable fantasy asset.