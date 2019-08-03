Rockies' David Dahl: Carted off field

Dahl was carted off the field after injuring his right ankle during Friday's game against the Giants, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dahl appeared to suffer the injury while changing direction in the outfield while chasing a flyball. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but considering he needed to be carted off the field, he'll likely miss some time.

