Rockies' David Dahl: Chances of cracking roster slimming
Dahl may start the season in the minors now that Carlos Gonzalez is back with the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The speedy 23-year-old initially was in the mix to be the primary right fielder, but with another veteran in the race for the job, the Rockies may opt to have Dahl get consistent at-bats at Triple-A Albuquerque before bringing him back to the majors. There are also rumblings about keeping Dahl in the majors considering his recent success at the plate (9-for-29 with with four homers and 13 RBI after starting the spring 0-for-15). Dahl has a bright future if he can stay healthy, but it seems like his path to playing time in 2018 is fairly murky as things stand now.
