Rockies' David Dahl: Cleared to rejoin lineup
Dahl (foot) will start in right field and bat third Saturday against the Yankees.
Dahl's left foot has been bothering him since he fouled a ball off himself Wednesday against the Giants, resulting in his early departure from that contest. The 25-year-old was given the green light to rejoin the starting nine for Friday's series opener in New York, but was ultimately scratched while he continued to deal with some soreness. Though Dahl wasn't summoned off the bench Friday, the rest he received was apparently enough for him to overcome the issue, as the Rockies will use him in the outfield even with the designated-hitter spot available.
