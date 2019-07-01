Rockies' David Dahl: Clubs 12th homer

Dahl went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Dodgers.

Dahl came through with a three-run homer in the fifth inning, though it wasn't enough to lift his team to victory in the series finale. The 25-year-old has been seeing the ball well at the plate over his last eight games, launching five home runs while registering 15 RBI over that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories