Rockies' David Dahl: Collects three hits

Dahl went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in a 10-3 win over Arizona on Thursday.

It was Dahl's third multi-hit effort in his last four games, bringing his season average from .264 to .283 during that span. In his 191 at-bats, he's racked up 31 RBI and 23 extra-base hits.

