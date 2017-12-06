Rockies' David Dahl: Could begin hitting in two weeks
Dahl (back) is expected to begin swinging again in about two weeks, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Dahl was hampered by back spasms throughout the 2017 campaign. He initially went down in spring training, and then his back flared up again in late July during his time with Triple-A Albuquerque. Although he may take some time easing his way back into baseball activities, the 23-year-old should be fully recovered by the time spring training rolls around.
