Rockies' David Dahl: Could return Thursday

Dahl (abdomen) has returned to Denver and could be activated off the injured list for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Dahl tested things out in extended spring training games Tuesday and apparently showed enough for him to rejoin the team in Denver. The 25-year-old will be evaluated again Thursday and if all goes well should reenter the lineup versus the Phillies.

More News
Our Latest Stories