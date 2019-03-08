Rockies' David Dahl: Cranks first spring homer

Dahl went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Cubs.

Dahl clubbed a two-run homer in the third inning to tie the game, 3-3. He's now batting .318 with three RBI and four runs scored in spring training and the expectation is that he'll be the everyday starter in left field for the Rockies when the regular season commences.

