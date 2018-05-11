Rockies' David Dahl: Day off Friday

Dahl is not in the lineup Friday against the Brewers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Since being called up to the Rockies in late April, Dahl has played fairly regularly, starting 11 of 17 games. He's hitting a solid .300/.340/.480 through 53 plate appearances, though it's taken a .483 BABIP to get him there and he's striking out 37.7 percent of the time. Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez will man the outfield corners Friday.