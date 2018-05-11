Rockies' David Dahl: Day off Friday
Dahl is not in the lineup Friday against the Brewers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Since being called up to the Rockies in late April, Dahl has played fairly regularly, starting 11 of 17 games. He's hitting a solid .300/.340/.480 through 53 plate appearances, though it's taken a .483 BABIP to get him there and he's striking out 37.7 percent of the time. Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez will man the outfield corners Friday.
More News
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...