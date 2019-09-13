Rockies' David Dahl: Done for 2019

Dahl (ankle) won't return for the final couple weeks of the regular season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Dahl is progressing in his recovery from the right ankle sprain, but with the season in its closing stages and the Rockies well out of playoff contention there's no real reason to risk rushing back. The 25-year-old will finish 2019 with a .302/.353/.524 slash line with 15 home runs and 61 RBI in 100 games.