Rockies' David Dahl: Drives in four Monday

Dahl went 2-for-5 with a grand slam Monday in the Rockies' 13-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Dahl's 10th home run of the season turned a somewhat competitive contest into a runaway for the Rockies, who increased their NL West lead to one and a half games with the victory. Since the Rockies have faced a slew of left-handed starting pitchers of late, Dahl was included in the lineup for just the third time in seven games, but he still appears to hold a playing-time edge over Gerardo Parra, who has fallen into the fourth-outfielder role while batting just .211 in the second half.