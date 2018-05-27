Rockies' David Dahl: Drives in three Saturday

Dahl went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Reds.

A two-run double in the third inning and a sacrifice fly in the fifth boosted Dahl's RBI total on the season to 10 in 28 games, but he very nearly tacked on one or two more and missed playing hero in the ninth by a matter of inches -- he roped a line drive with the bases loaded that Scooter Gennett snared and turned into a game-ending double play. Dahl now has a .265/.303/.422 slash line on the year, but as he continues to get regular playing time he has the talent to produce much better numbers.