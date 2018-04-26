Rockies' David Dahl: Drives in two Wednesday

Dahl went 1-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

He's taken advantage of his starting opportunity while Carlos Gonzalez (hamstring) and Gerardo Parra (suspension) have been out of the lineup, collecting four hits in four games while driving in three. Parra will be back Friday, while Gonzalez may not be too much further behind, and it remains to be seen whether the Rockies will keep Dahl in the majors at that point or send him back to Triple-A Albuquerque to continue getting regular at-bats.