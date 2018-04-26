Rockies' David Dahl: Drives in two Wednesday
Dahl went 1-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.
He's taken advantage of his starting opportunity while Carlos Gonzalez (hamstring) and Gerardo Parra (suspension) have been out of the lineup, collecting four hits in four games while driving in three. Parra will be back Friday, while Gonzalez may not be too much further behind, and it remains to be seen whether the Rockies will keep Dahl in the majors at that point or send him back to Triple-A Albuquerque to continue getting regular at-bats.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...