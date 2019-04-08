Rockies' David Dahl: Exits against Dodgers
Dahl left Sunday's game against the Dodgers after his first at-bat, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
Dahl was lifted from the contest and replaced by Raimel Tapia after appearing to be in discomfort after a swinging strike against Julio Urias. More information on the extent of the injury should become available after the game, but hopefully it doesn't result in an extended absence, as Dahl was off to a torrid start with a .353/.395/.647 slash line through 34 at-bats and looked headed for a breakout campaign.
