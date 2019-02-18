Rockies' David Dahl: Expected to start in left field

Dahl will be the Rockies' primary left fielder this season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The initial expectation was that Dahl would play right field with Charlie Blackmon in left, but the Rockies will instead move Blackmon to right field, a position he played frequently earlier in his career. Regardless of where exactly he plays, a healthy season should see Dahl easily play in the most games of his career after he averaged 70 appearances over his first two seasons.