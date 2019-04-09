Rockies' David Dahl: Expects short stay on injured list

Dahl (abdomen) doesn't expect to be on the injured list for more than the minimum 10 days, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies' described Dahl's core injury as "slight," and he seems to agree, saying that he thinks he could play again in just five days. The team didn't want to be a man down for that long, however, so they'll get him a bit of extra rest, possibly with his lengthy injury history in mind.