Rockies' David Dahl: Forced to DL with illness

Dahl (illness) was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Albuquerque, retroactive to April 6.

He is reportedly dealing with a stomach virus, and is eligible to come off the DL on Friday. This illness delayed Dahl's attempts to get off to a blistering start in the Pacific Coast League, although he should return to action soon. He should put up big numbers in the PCL and eventually force a promotion back to the majors in the first half.