Rockies' David Dahl: Fully healthy, gunning for starting RF role
Dahl (back) is "good to go" and will be a full participant for the start of full-team workouts this spring, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
The speedy outfielder missed most of last season due to a stress reaction in his ribs he incurred last spring. However, after an offseason of rehab, Dahl is fully healthy and ready to compete for the starting gig in right field. The early favorite appears to be Gerardo Parra (hand), although the veteran is currently tabbed to be out until early- to mid-March after undergoing hamate surgery in his right hand. In the meantime, Dahl will have an opportunity to prove his health and attempt to force his way into a regular role. The 23-year-old produced an .859 OPS with five steals in his first taste of the big leagues back in 2016, making him an intriguing fantasy outfielder if he can carve out a semi-regular role.
