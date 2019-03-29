Rockies' David Dahl: Goes 3-for-4 in win

Dahl went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Colorado's 6-3 victory over the Marlins on Thursday.

Tabbed as a popular breakout candidate ahead of the season, Dahl got his 2019 campaign off to a strong start with a three-hit effort. Dahl showed his offensive talent with his .859 OPS over 249 at-bats last season, so if he stays healthy and manages to match or exceed that number as an everyday fixture in the lineup this season, the 24-year-old could be in for a big fantasy campaign hitting in a Colorado lineup that surrounds him with run producers.