Rockies' David Dahl: Goes yard in slugfest

Dahl went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's 13-9 win over the Dodgers.

Dahl hit a go-ahead blast in the fifth inning as part of an eight-run rally, and then scored his second run of the night on a Chris Iannetta double in the eighth inning. Dahl is up to 11 homers, 48 RBI and 52 runs scored in 73 games this season. He's hit four homers and gone 8-for-25 during a six-game hitting streak while adding 11 RBI and six runs scored in that span.