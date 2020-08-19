Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with lower-back soreness.
Dahl was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Astros due to the issue, and it's serious enough to keep him sidelined for at least another 10 days. Sam Hilliard, who started in place of Dahl on Tuesday, is a candidate to fill in for the outfielder, while Brendan Rodgers was recalled from Colorado's alternate camp in a corresponding move. Prior to landing on the IL, Dahl was slashing just .189/.237/.243 with zero home runs and a 4:21 BB:K in 19 games.