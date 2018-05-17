Rockies' David Dahl: Heads to bench Thursday
Dahl is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants.
Dahl will head to the bench for the fifth time in seven games as the Rockies continue to ride with Gerardo Parra as their primary left fielder. The 24-year-old is hitting a solid .298/.355/.509 through 19 games this season but appears to have taken a back seat to Parra recently, limiting him to the occasional start.
More News
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...