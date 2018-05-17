Rockies' David Dahl: Heads to bench Thursday

Dahl is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants.

Dahl will head to the bench for the fifth time in seven games as the Rockies continue to ride with Gerardo Parra as their primary left fielder. The 24-year-old is hitting a solid .298/.355/.509 through 19 games this season but appears to have taken a back seat to Parra recently, limiting him to the occasional start.

