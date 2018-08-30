Rockies' David Dahl: Heads to bench vs. lefty

Dahl is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Dahl will stick on the bench for a second straight game with left-hander Eric Lauer toeing the rubber for the Padres. Matt Holliday is starting in left field and hitting fifth in his place.

