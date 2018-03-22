Rockies' David Dahl: Healthy, but set for Triple-A assignment

Dahl hasn't incurred any setbacks on the health front during spring training but is still expected to open the season at Triple-A Albuquerque, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

There doesn't seem to be much dispute of Dahl's readiness for the majors after he slashed .315/.359/.500 during a 63-game cameo with the Rockies in 2016, but the top priority is finding everyday at-bats for the soon-to-be 24-year-old after he had most of the 2017 campaign wiped out by a stress reaction in his rib in addition to back spasms. While the Rockies have some level of concern that either injury could flare up again, Dahl should receive another look from the big club if he's able to stay on the field for an extended period at Triple-A and continues to thrive at the plate -- he's hitting .250 with five home runs and four steals across 60 Cactus League at-bats. Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez would be most at risk of losing out of playing time once Dahl is called up to the big leagues.