Rockies' David Dahl: Heater continues

Dahl went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and three runs Saturday in the Rockies' 14-8 win over the Padres.

Dahl has been on fire through the first six games of the Rockies' homestand, racking up 10 hits, eight RBI and seven runs over that stretch. The outfielder is now hitting .338 on the season, placing him third in the National League behind MVP contenders Cody Bellinger (.355) and Christian Yelich (.342).