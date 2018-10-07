Rockies' David Dahl: Held out Sunday

Dahl is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Brewers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Dahl hit just .234 against lefties this season and has yet to record a hit this postseason, so he'll head to the bench with southpaw Wade Miley taking the hill for Milwaukee. Matt Holliday will take over in left field to replace him.

