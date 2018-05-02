Rockies' David Dahl: Hits first home run
Dahl went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Cubs.
Dahl has seen consistent playing time since being called up on April 22, but he managed his first home run of the season in the first inning off Kyle Hendricks. After recording six hits in his first 19 at-bats, Dahl has gone just 1-for-8 since, with Tuesday's home run being his first hit on the road.
