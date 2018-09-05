Rockies' David Dahl: Hits solo home run

Dahl went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Dahl connected for a solo shot -- his ninth of the year -- off starter Dereck Rodriguez in the second inning, giving him back-to-back games with a home run. Dahl is hitting .265/.317/.494 with 24 RBI, 18 runs and five stolen bases in 170 at-bats this season. The former first-round pick has been seeing the bulk of playing time in left field since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in early August, and things should remain that way as long as he's producing.