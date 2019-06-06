Rockies' David Dahl: Homer short of cycle
Dahl went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, three RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Cubs.
Dahl played a big role in the Rockies comeback Wednesday, popping a two-RBI triple in the seventh inning and followed that with a RBI single in the final frame. With the performance, he extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he's managed four doubles, a homer, seven RBI and nine runs scored. That stretch has raised his overall line to .337/.385/.540 across 206 plate appearances.
