Rockies' David Dahl: Homers again in win

Dahl went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, three runs scored, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Dahl filled out the stat sheet, highlighted by his fifth-inning blast that put Colorado ahead 5-0 in the eventual 14-0 rout. The 24-year-old has gone deep in three straight games, tailing nine RBI over that span to help power the Rockies on their playoff push over the stretch run of the season.