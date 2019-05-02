Rockies' David Dahl: Homers against Brewers

Dahl went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, two runs and three RBI in Colorado's 11-6 win over the Brewers on Thursday.

It was a big day at the plate for the 25-year-old, who tagged Freddy Peralta for his fourth homer of the season with a two-run shot in the fourth inning. He missed time in April with an oblique injury, but Dahl has looked the part of the breakout candidate he was tabbed to be heading into the season so far, as this three-hit day has his slash line up to .333/.372/.586 through 87 at-bats.