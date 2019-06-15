Rockies' David Dahl: Homers in loss
Dahl went 2-for-6 with a home run, four RBI, a walk and another run scored in Friday's 16-12 loss to the Padres.
During a 12-pitch at-bat in the third inning, Dahl launched a two-run homer off Cal Quantrill to give the Rockies their first lead of the game. He stayed hot with an RBI groundout in the fifth, and an RBI single in the sixth. Now hitting safely in 13 of his last 15 games, the 25-year-old has become a reliable fantasy option, in large part thanks to the hitter-friendly park at Coors Field. Overall, he's batting .330/.381/.536 with seven home runs, 40 RBI and 32 runs scored.
