Rockies' David Dahl: Homers, steals base in win

Dahl went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two runs scored, a stolen base and two walks in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Dahl nabbed the stolen base after his walk in the first inning, and then supplied the game-tying homer in the eighth inning. Two batters later, Daniel Murphy's solo shot put the Rockies ahead. Dahl is up to 13 homers, just three shy of his personal best from last year. The 25-year-old has added 52 RBI and 57 runs scored in 81 games this season.