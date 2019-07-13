Rockies' David Dahl: Homers, steals base in win
Dahl went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two runs scored, a stolen base and two walks in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.
Dahl nabbed the stolen base after his walk in the first inning, and then supplied the game-tying homer in the eighth inning. Two batters later, Daniel Murphy's solo shot put the Rockies ahead. Dahl is up to 13 homers, just three shy of his personal best from last year. The 25-year-old has added 52 RBI and 57 runs scored in 81 games this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal