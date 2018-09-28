Rockies' David Dahl: Homers, triples in Thursday's win

Dahl went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in Thursday's victory over the Phillies.

Hitting third in the order, Dahl connected on a solo shot in the first inning and added a RBI triple in the seventh. He has now homered in four straight games to go along with three consecutive multi-hit efforts. Over 254 plate appearances in 2018, Dahl owns a .282 batting average with 14 home runs and 44 RBI.