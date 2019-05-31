Rockies' David Dahl: Huge day against Diamondbacks
Dahl went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs in Colorado's 11-10 victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Dahl continued his recent hot streak at the dish, launching his fifth homer of the season in the second inning off Taylor Clarke as part of a four-hit day. He's now hit safely in 10 of his last 12 contests, a stretch that has included five multi-hit efforts to leave him with a healthy .319/.372/.512 slash line through 166 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.