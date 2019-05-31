Rockies' David Dahl: Huge day against Diamondbacks

Dahl went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs in Colorado's 11-10 victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Dahl continued his recent hot streak at the dish, launching his fifth homer of the season in the second inning off Taylor Clarke as part of a four-hit day. He's now hit safely in 10 of his last 12 contests, a stretch that has included five multi-hit efforts to leave him with a healthy .319/.372/.512 slash line through 166 at-bats.