Rockies' David Dahl: Inching toward rehab assignment

Dahl (foot) currently plans to return to game action in some capacity Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Dahl has been out since late May after fouling a ball off his foot, but it seems like he's inching toward a return. He completed baseball activities the past couple weeks and hasn't encountered a setback yet. If all goes as planned, he should be able to return to the Rockies outfield sometime in late July, though a firm timetable for his rehab assignment has yet to be revealed. Look for Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez to hold down the corner outfield spots in his stead.

