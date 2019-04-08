Rockies' David Dahl: Injury described as 'slight'

Dahl has a "slight" core injury in his lower abdomen, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The exact nature of the injury remains unclear, but manager Bud Black did not describe it as a serious one. He's not starting Monday against Atlanta but could still avoid a trip to the injured list. Raimel Tapia starts in his place and will likely feature on a regular basis until Dahl is able to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories