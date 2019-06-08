Rockies' David Dahl: Keeps raking Friday

Dahl went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

The 25-year-old has hit safely in nine straight games and 16 of his last 17, slashing a blistering .444/.493/.714 over that stretch with three homers, 12 RBI and 18 runs. The Rockies' outfield is crowded again with Charlie Blackmon back from the IL, but Dahl isn't likely to lose his starting role while he's putting up numbers like this.