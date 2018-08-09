Rockies' David Dahl: Knocks fifth homer
Dahl went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.
Dahl's homer -- his fifth of the season and first since rejoining the big-league club over the weekend -- came in the fourth inning off Chris Archer, though it wouldn't be enough for the Rockies to earn the win. The 24-year-old has appeared in four games since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque (starting three), going 4-for-12 with a homer, stolen base and 2:2 K:BB over that stretch. If Dahl continues to produce, it wouldn't be surprising to see him push either Carlos Gonzalez or Gerardo Parra for an everyday role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...