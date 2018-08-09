Rockies' David Dahl: Knocks fifth homer

Dahl went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

Dahl's homer -- his fifth of the season and first since rejoining the big-league club over the weekend -- came in the fourth inning off Chris Archer, though it wouldn't be enough for the Rockies to earn the win. The 24-year-old has appeared in four games since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque (starting three), going 4-for-12 with a homer, stolen base and 2:2 K:BB over that stretch. If Dahl continues to produce, it wouldn't be surprising to see him push either Carlos Gonzalez or Gerardo Parra for an everyday role.

