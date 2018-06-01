Rockies' David Dahl: Lands on DL with broken foot
Dahl was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a broken right foot.
Now we know why he was mysteriously out of the lineup for three straight games. Dahl just can't catch a break, as injuries have cost him a lot of time in his professional career, and he appears to be headed for another extended absence. DJ LeMahieu (thumb) was activated from the disabled list as a corresponding move. Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez should be in for regular playing time now that Dahl is on the shelf.
