Rockies' David Dahl: Lands on injured list

Dahl (abdomen) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies will elect to give Dahl at least 10 days off despite initially describing his core injury as "slight." He'll be eligible to return April 18, though the team has yet to give a specific timeline for his return. Yonathan Daza was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move. He'll likely fill a bench role, with Raimel Tapia starting in left field in Dahl's place.