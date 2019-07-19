Rockies' David Dahl: Late scratch Friday

Dahl was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Yankees due to a bruised foot, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Dahl is still dealing with a bruised left foot after fouling a ball off himself during Wednesday's clash, so he'll head to the bench for at least one more day. His availability for Saturday will likely depend on how he feels upon his arrival to the ballpark.

