Rockies' David Dahl: Late scratch with tight back
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dahl was scratched from the lineup Tuesday against Houston due to lower-back tightness.
The oft-injured outfielder hadn't missed any time due to injury previously this season, though he did battle core issue during camp. Sam Hilliard will take over as the center fielder Tuesday.
