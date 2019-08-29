Rockies' David Dahl: Limited in baseball activities

Dahl (ankle) said Wednesday that he is "getting better every day," but he is still not jogging yet, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since Aug. 2 with a high ankle sprain. He had previously suggested that he was eyeing a return to Colorado during the first week of September, but that now seems highly unlikely with Dahl still not doing any baseball activities besides throwing and taking dry swings. Dahl has been running on an underwater treadmill to strengthen the ankle. Until he progresses to running on flat ground, his timetable will remain murky.