Rockies' David Dahl: Mashes 15th homer
Dahl went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs to help the Rockies to a 9-1 victory over the Dodgers on Monday.
It was a big day from atop the order for the lefty, as he cranked his 15th long ball of the season with a two-run shot off Josh Sborz and wound up driving in three of his team's nine runs for the game. Tabbed as a popular breakout candidate before the season, Dahl has largely lived up to the billing so far in 2019, as he's sporting a .304/.356/.525 slash line across 401 plate appearances.
